Mee-Maw’s Cornbread Dressing recipe courtesy of James K Jones.

Ingredients

2 boneless chicken thighs (*recipe at the bottom)

2 cups chicken broth

1 lemon

4 cups cornbread, crumbled (*recipe at the bottom)

4 eggs

Cream of celery (1 small can)

Cream of chicken (1 small can)

1/4 cup heavy cream, plus one splash for bottom of pan

1 sweet onion, diced

4 stalks celery, diced

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 garlic clove, or 1/2 teaspoon of garlic paste

1 sprig each of fresh rosemary and fresh sage, diced thin

Poultry seasoning

Sea salt

White pepper

Directions

Preheat a sauté pan, and add butter until it melts. Add in diced onions and celery and cook on high heat for about a minute, just long enough to get a good sear on all of it. Add in garlic, sea salt & white pepper, poultry seasoning, rosemary, and sage. Stir and cook until onions becometranslucent, taking care not to burn the garlic. Deglaze the pan with the broth from the chicken. Transfer Cornbread into a large mixing bowl. Add in eggs, heavy cream, cream of chicken, and cream of celery. Pour the warm sautéed onions & celery over entire mixture and mix well with a spatula or with your hands (that’s how I do it). Preheat oven to 375. Spray a 9X12 casserole dish (or a cast iron skillet) with cooking spray. Put in a splash of heavy cream and even it out into the bottom of the dish. Spread Dressing mixture out evenly over the bottom of the pan. Place pieces of chicken evenly all over the pan and gently push them under the Dressing.

Cornbread Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising corn meal

1/2 cup self-rising flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup canola oil

2 cups buttermilk

4 eggs

Creamed corn (1 small can)

1 teaspoon dry ranch mix

1 teaspoon white pepper

Sea salt

Directions

Mix together well and pour into a greased sheet pan. Cook at 350 for 20-30 minutes.

Chicken Thigh Recipe

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. Spray a casserole dish (or oven safe pan) with coconut oil spray. Cover chicken thighs with chicken broth, the zest and juice of one lemon. Add sea salt (to taste). Bake uncovered 30-45 minutes until golden brown. Remove chicken and shred it with two forks. Retain broth for the dressing.

