Leaders discuss need for more warming centers in Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Gadsden say they need more warming stations and shelters. Homelessness is a big issue and they want to address it.

Gadsden has four daytime shelters and one overnight, but with lower temperatures, especially at night, there’s a need for more.

People can use each branch of the Gadsden Public Library and the freedom center during the daytime. The Salvation Army provides a place for people to go at night, but the city council and the Gadsden Etowah County EMA are exploring other options, like using the Carver Community Center as an overnight shelter. Leaders say it’s more than enough space to serve the community.

“Too spacious of a facility to not use in this time of need,” says councilor Larry Avery. “Male and female locker room that includes showers, so in this moment of housing, those that need shelter and a place of warmth in this season, it also gets them the ability for a temporary time.”

Avery says this is also the time for any churches or large centers to consider opening their doors to those seeking shelter.

He says the plan for the Carver Community Center is something the council, mayor, and parks and recreation will have to work to finalize.

