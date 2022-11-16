Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers.

Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers.

Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys who say they are aware of the issue and are working to fix it.

Morro said as of right now, he has no reason to believe they are not.

“They were a little concerned with the reaction by the city for an attorney getting involved, we don’t plan any litigation right now,” Morro said. “It’s just a matter of trying to get all of the parties together, communicate, fix this payroll problem so that these employees either overpaid or underpaid are communicating with the leaders so they can fix the problem.”

Several Hoover fire department employees are having to pay back the city of Hoover for being overpaid.

Both fire and police employees are aware that if they were overpaid, they cannot keep the money.

However, if they were underpaid, they want it to be fixed fast.

“I know there are some issues with the fire department, I don’t represent the fire department, but I hate to hear that there is any discontent among first responders,” Morro said. “Especially with me being a retired police officer, we want everyone to work together and be happy where they work.”

If the issue continues, Morro plans to address city council to bring more attention to the issue.

“If me coming forward and being more vocal would get them to maybe hire someone from this company, let them overlook the payroll system and how it’s being implemented,” Morro said. “Or even have a panel of employees that can bring these problems to their attention without having any kind of litigation.”

Morro said from his understanding, the city is lacking in staff, but are trying to work out the payroll situation.

Morro said the main issues seem to involve overtime pay.

Last week, city leaders said they are actively working to fix the issue. When asked on Monday about the issue, they had no further comments.

