Homemade ravioli with butternut squash filling

Chef Benard makes homemade ravioli with a butternut squash filling and a butter sage sauce.

Pasta Ingredients

1 ½ cups Semolina Pasta Flour

1 ½ cups all-purpose Flour

4 whole eggs

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Filling Ingredients

2 ½ lbs butternut squash (peeled and roughly chopped)

8 whole garlic cloves

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon dried sage

salt and pepper (to taste)

Sauce & garnish (see notes below)

4 tablespoons butter ((½ stick))

10 whole fresh sage leaves

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Freshly grated parmesan cheese

Directions

To make the pasta dough:

Combine all pasta ingredients and mix together to make a stiff dough. Knead by hand or in a stand mixer with the dough hook on medium low speed for 10 minutes or until dough is elastic. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let rest for at least 20 minutes. On a lightly floured surface roll out to desired thickness and cut as desired.

To make the filling

Toss the squash with the garlic in a bowl with just enough olive oil to evenly coat everything. Roast on a baking sheet at 400oF for about 45 minutes until soft. Remove from the oven and mix in a food processor to combine - slowly pouring additional olive oil into the mixture until the consistency is smooth. Add parmesan, dried sage, and salt and pepper, to taste. Use this filling to make the ravioli.

To make the sauce

Combine butter and fresh sage leaves in small sauce pan. Heat over low heat for at least 15 minutes to infuse the butter. Then, increase the heat just a bit (take care not to burn) and stir continuously until the butter browns slightly and the sage leaves crisp.

To prepare

Use a ravioli press to add and seal one teaspoon of filling in between each pasta sheet. Dip finger in water and wet edges of pasta before adding second sheet to allow for a nicely sealed ravioli. Use a roller, gently pressing down, to seal them up. Be sure to heavily flour the outside of your pasta to enable easy release.

Boil the ravioli in plenty of salted water until just done. This will only take a short time! The ravioli will float on the surface of the water when they are finished. Carefully remove and drain. Serve with sage butter, a sprinkle of toasted pine nuts, and a generous amount of grated Parmesan cheese.

