First Alert for colder air moving in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the day dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds streaming in from the southwest and moving to the northeast. It is mostly cloudy this morning, and the clouds will likely stick around during the morning hours. You’ll need to grab the coat before you head out to work or school. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s with a few lower 40s to the south. With light winds at 5-10 mph, it feels like is 3-5 degrees cooler. We are looking at another surge of dry and cold air moving into Central Alabama today into tomorrow. We will call it a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky today. High temperatures are forecast to only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be breezy at times at 10-15 mph from the northwest. Cloud cover should slowly decrease this evening giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll want to dress warmly as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by 7-8 PM

Freezing Temperatures Tonight: We want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures Thursday morning. Temperatures will likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. I would cover and protect plants and make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. It should be warm enough that you won’t have to worry about dripping your faucets. Tomorrow will end up very chilly with temperatures roughly 15-20 degrees below average. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 40s with northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Chilly Friday: Friday morning will likely start out with below freezing temperatures. I think many of us could drop into the mid to upper 20s. Friday will likely start out sunny, but cloud cover is forecast to increase in advance of another weak cold front moving through the area. Friday night will likely end up mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the 30s. No rain or precipitation is expected.

Weekend Forecast: Below average temperatures will continue going into the weekend. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 65°F/43°F. We will likely end up 15-20 degrees below average over the weekend. We will likely start Saturday morning off with temperatures in the lower 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will likely decrease Saturday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 50s. Another surge of cold air is forecast to move into Central Alabama Sunday. We will likely return into the upper 20s Sunday morning with highs in the upper 40s. The good news is that we’ll see plenty of sunshine Sunday. The coldest temperatures may not arrive until Monday morning where lows could end up in the low to mid 20s.

Warmer Temperatures Next Week: Models are hinting that temperatures will trend closer to average by the middle part of next week. We look to remain mostly sunny and dry Monday through Wednesday. Highs could end up in the mid 50s Monday, near 60°F Tuesday, and in the mid 60s by Wednesday. Next week is a big travel week thanks to the kickoff to the holidays. Long-range models hint that we could see a cold front impact the eastern half of the United States Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. It’s too early to be specific on the timing and intensity of this next system, but it could create some travel concerns for the country by the end of next week.

