Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year

Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.(Source: Denny's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Denny’s is offering a $5.99 T-shirt that will get you free breakfast every day for a year.

The diner chain on Wednesday revealed details of its wearable Black Friday promotion, the “Everyday Value Tee.”

Denny’s said the T-shirt comes with a sewn-in QR code that lets you redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal “every single day” for a year, which comes out to a value of $2,186.

The Everyday Value Slam meal includes two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon said in a statement. “At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

Denny’s will sell 150 of the shirts, which will be available on Denny’s merchandise website, https://dinerdrip.com/, starting at 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 24.

The QR codes will be valid through Dec. 31, 2023, in Denny’s locations nationwide for dine-in only.

