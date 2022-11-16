LawCall
Cullman police searching for suspect who robbed a person at Factory Connection

Factory Connection Robbery(Cullman Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at Factory Connection Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

Here is the surveillance footage of the suspect provided by the Cullman Police Department.

If you know anything about this crime, call Cullman police.


