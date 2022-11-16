Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts state of the economy breakfast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted its annual state of the economy breakfast Tuesday. Guest speakers told the audience that they’re hopeful we are not inching closer to a recession.

Business leaders, educators and others gathered at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. Guest speakers provided a forecast about key areas of growth including industrial, retail, commercial and tourism.

Brian Hamilton with the Birmingham Branch of the Federal Reserve called the disparity in wealth between poor, middle class, and the wealthy his biggest concern moving forward in this economic environment.

“We have families that are doing well. And we still have families that are facing challenges right now in a rising rate environment. And people making decisions over food and medicine. All these things become important,” Hamilton said.

Anoop Mishra, Regional Executive Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said inflation continues to be a drag on the economy. He said we need to get demand down and labor and products in the supply chain up. Then we’ll see prices for goods and services drop.

“We’re seeing inflation ease a little bit. We think economic challenges will get a little bit better. And we tend to be cautiously optimistic about what the economy may look like next year,” Mishra explained.

The Chamber of Commerce also released its prosperity index that features metrics you can look at to see success and failures in the community. You can find a link to that here: http://westalabamachamber.com/prosperityindex

