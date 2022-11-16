Brand new veterans facility is headed to the city of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 50 acres will be used to give veterans the contacts and services they need to get back on their feet.

Alana Centilli serves as president of the facility and she says she wished there was something like this when here son returned him. Daniel served in the Marines in Afghanistan when he struck by explosive device in 2012.

“Daniel sustained brain injuries. Came home with PTSD TBI,” says Centilli. “A couple of years went by we had enough problems with that. He ended up having a cyst on his brain he had to have brain surgery and so which caused a lot of other problems. He began to hallucinate. After the surgery, because it was another brain trauma.”

Centilli says Daniel was in and out of the hospital and they searched for local places to give him the help he needed to rehabilitate. The closest place they found was in Clearwater, Florida. She decided then to find a way to help veterans in need in Alabama

“We lost Daniel in December of 2019,” says Centilli. “I talked to some of my friends on the Alabama veteran board and we got with the city of Lincoln Lincoln has gifted us about 50 acres and Honda has already given us a huge gift to remodel the house which will be the headquarters and it will also be called Daniels house.”

The purpose of the facility is to provide housing and services to veterans as they return home from the military.

“It’s going to be a therapeutic community for veterans,” says Centilli. “It’s going to be we’re going to help them build their resumes. We’re going to involve the SkillsBridge program. We’re going to have therapeutic activities. It’s not going to be just here’s another medication or here’s a hundred numbers you can call and maybe you’ll get somebody.”

If you’d like to learn more about Dovetail Landing or make a donation, visit https://www.facebook.com/dovetaillanding.

