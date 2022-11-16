Birmingham working to repair more than 15,000 storm drains over next three years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve flooding issues throughout the city.

Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander said the city has 28,000 storm drains throughout the nine districts, but about 18,000 of them are damaged and need to be fixed. It’s one reason we see flooding in neighborhoods and downtown.

Alexander said it’s because many have been in use for over 100 years and some are clogged with leaves, trash and street repaving materials.

The city was awarded grant money by FEMA to repair these inlets and Alexander said it will keep the city cleaner and safer.

“This is a problem throughout all nine districts in the city,” Alexander said. “We want our residents to be safe and we know flooding has caused deaths in the past. They’re have been multiple rescues that taken place because flooding, so what this will help to do is keep Birmingham a safe place for people to live in. This is one of the first steps in improving that safety.”

The city is determining the problem storm drains right now and then will apply for the FEMA grant money. Alexander said they do not know exactly how much money will be awarded, but this is a 3-year process.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.