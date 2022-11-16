Birmingham to open warming station ahead of freezing temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is partnering with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public ahead of the below-freezing temperatures beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 19.

Those needing a warm shelter can go to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Food and a shower trailer will be provided.

Donations are needed for warm blankets and bottled water. If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off these items at the Jimmie Hall Mission any time.

For more information, call 205-323-5878.

