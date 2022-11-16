LawCall
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district.

Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district.

“I am thankful to be able to serve Birmingham this thanksgiving season and all year long,” Alexander said. “I look forward to the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway every year and the opportunity to give back to my community members during this season of giving. Spending special time with loved ones is important to reflect and celebrate.”

The giveaway will take place at First Baptist Church of Roosevelt City from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, November 19.

“Spending special time with loved ones is important to reflect and celebrate,” Alexander said. “I also enjoy seeing and connecting with my D7 residents and learning about their thanksgiving plans with friends and family.”

The giveaway is limited to one per household for the first 150 people.

