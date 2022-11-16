LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The Benjamin Russell High School band is getting back to its roots

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not that the Benjamin Russell High School Band had lost its identity or wasn’t good, it was good and it still is.

The band, officially known as the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band just wanted to get back in touch with its roots and connect with the stadium crowd on Friday nights.

“Our halftime shows in recent years reflected our competition music, but we changed that,” said Dale Bloodworth, band director of 25 years. “We wanted to link our music with the audience in a better manner.”

This Fall the Pride of Alexander City put on a show called “Mood Maroon, Back to Our Roots.” The wildcat Marching Band performed songs most everybody was familiar with; “Thriller,” “September,” “Africa,” “I Feel Good,” and “Respect.”

That decision proved correctly for the 90 members that make up the Wildcat Marching Band. The field performance has received positive reviews. On Friday the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band will be in the spotlight as the “Sideline” Band of the Week, which will air on WBRC FOX6 at 10:25pm on November 18.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

Latest News

Anniston extends public warming station
Anniston extends public warming station ahead of freezing temperatures
Memories Of A Lifetime
Memories of a Lifetime
Absolutely Alabama, The Blue and White Restaurant
Absolutely Alabama, The Blue and White Restaurant
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Elijah