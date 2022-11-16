The Benjamin Russell High School band is getting back to its roots

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not that the Benjamin Russell High School Band had lost its identity or wasn’t good, it was good and it still is.

The band, officially known as the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band just wanted to get back in touch with its roots and connect with the stadium crowd on Friday nights.

“Our halftime shows in recent years reflected our competition music, but we changed that,” said Dale Bloodworth, band director of 25 years. “We wanted to link our music with the audience in a better manner.”

This Fall the Pride of Alexander City put on a show called “Mood Maroon, Back to Our Roots.” The wildcat Marching Band performed songs most everybody was familiar with; “Thriller,” “September,” “Africa,” “I Feel Good,” and “Respect.”

That decision proved correctly for the 90 members that make up the Wildcat Marching Band. The field performance has received positive reviews. On Friday the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band will be in the spotlight as the “Sideline” Band of the Week, which will air on WBRC FOX6 at 10:25pm on November 18.

