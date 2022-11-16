LawCall
ARD Logistics hosts in person hiring event

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama logistics business wants to continue growing its workforce so it’s hosting an in-person hiring event that’s happening later this morning.

Salaries range between $16 and $18.70 an hour. Pay varies by position and shift. Job seekers can expect on the spot interviews for direct hire fulltime positions. There are immediate openings for team members, team leads, forklift drivers, logistics specialists and group leaders.

New ARD employees hired for the evening shift at MBUSI plant 1 are eligible for a $200 singing bonus after 30 days and a $500 bonus after 90 days. They’ll train on first shift. Then move to second shift in December.

The hiring event is happening from 10am to 3pm today at the ARD facility at 10093 Brose Drive in Vance.

