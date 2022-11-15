Vestavia Hills Fire hosts hands-on training conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now, firefighters are getting some intense training at the old Days Inn property located on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills.

The hotel will soon be demolished but for now, it’s a place for a hands-on training conference they’re calling Hotel Hot.

Fire personnel from all over the state gathered to take part in this 2-day training.

This was also the first time Vestavia Hills Fire Department has had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on training at a 5-story structure.

The training included forcible entry, search and rescue, firefighter rescue, firefighter cpr, command and control for mid-rise fires and much more.

VHFD Battalion Chief Scott Ferrell said repetition is crucial for firefighters.

“It’s good to see them want to come here, want to get better,” Ferrell said. “That way they can serve the public better and hopefully save lives. Hopefully civilians lives and even firefighters’ lives.”

Hotel Hot was completely sold out.

They hosted trainees from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

