LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Vestavia Hills Fire hosts hands-on training conference

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now, firefighters are getting some intense training at the old Days Inn property located on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills.

The hotel will soon be demolished but for now, it’s a place for a hands-on training conference they’re calling Hotel Hot.

Fire personnel from all over the state gathered to take part in this 2-day training.

This was also the first time Vestavia Hills Fire Department has had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on training at a 5-story structure.

The training included forcible entry, search and rescue, firefighter rescue, firefighter cpr, command and control for mid-rise fires and much more.

VHFD Battalion Chief Scott Ferrell said repetition is crucial for firefighters.

“It’s good to see them want to come here, want to get better,” Ferrell said. “That way they can serve the public better and hopefully save lives. Hopefully civilians lives and even firefighters’ lives.”

Hotel Hot was completely sold out.

They hosted trainees from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohatchee jewelry store burglary
All suspects in custody following Ohatchee jewelry store burglaries
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped

Latest News

Dollar General Store robbery
Gadsden police search for suspects involved in Dollar General Store robbery
Supporting Our Sheriffs’ License Plate
New Alabama license plate to support sheriffs
This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning.
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month
Source: WBRC video
Trial continues for Derick Brown in Kamille McKinney case