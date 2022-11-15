United Way of Central Alabama needs volunteer tax preparers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of Central Alabama is in need of volunteer tax preparers.

Every year, the United Way provides thousands of people with free, reliable help in filing their taxes.

You can get free training on tax law and tax software to get IRS Volunteer Certified.

UWCA has two courses coming up: Friday Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for basic certification and Monday Dec. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for advanced certification.

“One of the things that’s special about this is not only are you learning and improving your own skills and financial awareness, but for each hour that you volunteer, you’re saving the person you assist by preparing their tax return at least $200. And in many cases, more than that,” said Judy Allen with UWCA. And if you can’t make those training days, they’ll offer Zoom trainings.

