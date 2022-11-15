LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New heart rate monitors at the Shelby County Jail

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County jail recently purchased remote heart rate sensors that have been proven to be potentially lifesaving for at-risk inmates.

When the device sounds an alarm about an inmate, it is saying their heart rate has climbed into a very dangerous zone.

The heart rate sensors are placed in secure bands that are then attach to at-risk inmates on their ankle or wrist.

The system works by using Bluetooth technology to transmit real-time heart rate data between the sensors and electronic monitoring tablets.

Sheriff John Samaniego said in a statement “in the first 48hrs of developing Custody Protect we are already seeing the benefits the product has to offer.”

Captain Russell Bedsole, Shelby County Jail Commander, said when they discovered this product called Custody and Protect, they began a series of trials inside the jail to ensure this technology would work and be beneficial.

“This device certainly proved to us that it was well worth the investment and possibly saved a life,” Bedsole said.

When deputies receive an alarm of an inmate whose heart rate is outside an acceptable range, deputies and medical staff can respond in seconds.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.
One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party
Daniel Scott Raines was arrested and charged with killing his roommate on Saturday.
Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

There are fewer Birmingham City Schools on the state department of education’s list of failing...
Brown Elementary School gets off ‘failing schools’ list, principal shares how
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon
What’s next for outgoing Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?
What's next for Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?
What's next for Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
New housing development causing concerns in Alabaster