New Alabama license plate to support sheriffs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new license plate option called ‘Supporting Our Sheriffs’ will be available starting Dec. 1.

According to the Alabama Dept. of Revenue, a set number of pre-numbered license plates were ordered based on pre-commitment numbers for each county in Alabama.

For those interested in a personalized ‘Supporting Our Sheriffs’ license plate, you can place your orders on demand through the Plate Reservation and Ordering System (PROS).

