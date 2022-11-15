Man stabbed to death inside William-Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner has reported the stabbing death of a man incarcerated at William-Donaldson Correctional Facility Monday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II received sharp force injuries during an assault from another inmate. He died at the prison at 3:05 p.m.

The death is being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.