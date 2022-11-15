LawCall
Man stabbed to death inside William-Donaldson Correctional Facility

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner has reported the stabbing death of a man incarcerated at William-Donaldson Correctional Facility Monday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II received sharp force injuries during an assault from another inmate. He died at the prison at 3:05 p.m.

The death is being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

