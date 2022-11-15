LawCall
Police: Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Birmingham alley

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a scene in the 500 block of 41st Street North just before 1 p.m. A ShotSpotter alert was also received in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway.

When they arrived, they found a man in an alley suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire & Rescue was called to the scene and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he later died at the hospital.

Police say the victim was approached by two people who then both shot at him at the same time. They believe the victim was targeted.

No arrests have been made, but police continue their investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

