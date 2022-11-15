LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gadsden police search for suspects involved in Dollar General Store robbery

Dollar General Store robbery
Dollar General Store robbery(Gadsden Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Dollar General Store in Gadsden and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On Monday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7 p.m., Gadsden Patrol Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General Store.

Officers spoke to Dollar General Employees who stated that an unknown male entered the store and after walking around for a minute, approached the cash register to make a purchase. When the cashier opened the register drawer, the suspect pointed a gun and stated, “Give me all the money!”

Below are the surveillance photos provided by the Gadsden Police Department.

Dollar General Store robbery
Dollar General Store robbery(Gadsden Police Department)
Dollar General Store robbery
Dollar General Store robbery(Gadsden Police Department)
Dollar General Store robbery
Dollar General Store robbery(Gadsden Police Department)
Dollar General Store robbery
Dollar General Store robbery(Gadsden Police Department)

The suspect fled the store with an undetermined amount of money. He was last seen running toward the Green Pastures neighborhood.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867). Your tip could lead to a cash reward!


google maps html widget

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohatchee jewelry store burglary
All suspects in custody following Ohatchee jewelry store burglaries
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Vestavia Hills Fire hosts hands-on training conference
Supporting Our Sheriffs’ License Plate
New Alabama license plate to support sheriffs
This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning.
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month
Source: WBRC video
Trial continues for Derick Brown in Kamille McKinney case