Gadsden police search for suspects involved in Dollar General Store robbery

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Dollar General Store in Gadsden and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On Monday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7 p.m., Gadsden Patrol Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General Store.

Officers spoke to Dollar General Employees who stated that an unknown male entered the store and after walking around for a minute, approached the cash register to make a purchase. When the cashier opened the register drawer, the suspect pointed a gun and stated, “Give me all the money!”

Below are the surveillance photos provided by the Gadsden Police Department.

Dollar General Store robbery (Gadsden Police Department)

The suspect fled the store with an undetermined amount of money. He was last seen running toward the Green Pastures neighborhood.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867). Your tip could lead to a cash reward!

