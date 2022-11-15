First Alert for a rainy morning commute Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. The big story is the wet weather moving through Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and radar is showing widespread showers across the state. It is all associated with an area of low pressure moving along the Gulf Coast. This is just a steady rain that will make for a messy morning commute. Just make sure you allow plenty of time to get to your destination. Remember that your lights are on if it is raining. Toi will have the latest updates on your morning commute all morning long on Good Day Alabama. Temperatures are chilly with most of us in the mid to upper 40s. When you combine the 40s with winds at 5-10 mph, it will make it feel a few degrees cooler. We are forecasting rain to continue through the morning hours. I think the rain will end for west Alabama late this morning. By noon, most of the showers should end up east of I-65. By 2-3 PM, all of Central Alabama will end up cloudy and dry. Winds will shift from the south-southeast today to the northwest at 5-10 mph. We could see isolated wind gusts up to 15 mph. Temperatures won’t move a lot this afternoon. Highs are forecast to only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. If you have evening plans, we should stay dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the 40s by 6-7 PM.

Chilly Wednesday: Another round of dry and cool air is forecast to move into Central Alabama tomorrow. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off in the mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Cloud cover will be stubborn tomorrow. We will likely start the day mostly cloudy with clouds slowly decreasing late in the day. With northwest winds at 10-15 mph and a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures are forecast to only climb into the lower 50s. Tomorrow will be a good day to grab the hoodie to stay warm.

Freezing Mornings Ahead: The remainder of the week will end up cold with temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Our normal high/low for the middle of November is 65°F/43°F. We will likely see lows in the 20s with highs in the 40s and 50s. We want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures each morning for the rest of the week. We’ll likely drop into the upper 20s Thursday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures could end up in the mid to upper 20s through the weekend thanks to dry air in place. We should see mostly sunny conditions through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Slightly Warmer Next Week: As we look ahead to the forecast for next week, temperatures may trend closer to average. High temperatures could climb into the 50s next Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of next week, we could see highs in the 60s. The big question is when we will see our next rain chance. One of our models showed a stormy setup for next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but the other model has us dry. It’ll be something to watch as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Confidence remains too low to introduce storm chances for Thanksgiving this far out in time. We should have a better idea on the weather set up by this weekend.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center forecasts no tropical activity in the Atlantic for the next five days. Models hint at low pressure developing in the southwest Caribbean over the next five to seven days, but I doubt anything will develop. With cold air moving throughout the United States, odds of anything tropical impacting the United States would be extremely low. The last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season occurs on November 30th.

