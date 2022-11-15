Downtown Birmingham residents seeing string of car break-ins, smashed windows

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Birmingham residents said their parking lot is being targeted by thieves, sending WBRC multiple pictures of proof. Residents tell WBRC that seven different cars, from the same lot, were smashed into in the last week.

But, residents say the thieves aren’t taking any expensive items, instead they’re taking vehicle paperwork and information.

“This morning I woke up to another break-in,” Downtown Birmingham resident Kathryn Rivers said.

We told you the story of her first break-in last week. Now, her car has been hit again.

“They had broken into the plastic wrap part,” Rivers said. “So, luckily not another window was shattered, but they did break into the plastic part and go through all of my things again.”

The first time, Rivers said they didn’t take anything. But, she saw two other cars in the lot also smashed into. This time, Rivers said they smashed into four more cars and went through glove boxes.

“This time they took my registration and insurance cards,” she said. “I don’t know if they are trying to make a claim with my insurance or make a copy of my key. I don’t know, but it does scare me.”

Another resident, Chase Borie, said he even had valuables in his car when they broke into it, but all they took was his registration.

“They have not taken anything of value,” Borie said. “I had my golf clubs, three deep sea fishing rods and tackle. All they took is everything out of my glove box. You don’t think that in particular going to be stolen, but here on out I’m going to have to keep my glove box locked.”

Rivers said many residents have filled out reports with BPD. She said her next step is finding a safe new place to park.

“This is the overflow lot where I unfortunately have to park my car,” Rivers said. “There is no other safe area, but we have talked to our HOA president about getting lights and possibly a camera.”

WBRC spoke with multiple window repair shops in the area and they tell us that they have tons of car reaching out about repairs.

WBRC reached out to BPD to find out exactly many window smashing reports they got this weekend, and officers are working to gather us that data.

