City of Birmingham announces an internet subsidy program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is helping inform residents about a federal subsidy for internet service by launching the Connect 99 campaign.

“Having the ability to connect to high-speed internet is now a basic need,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We are thrilled that our federal government is providing this service and want to do all we can to make sure eligible residents in all 99 neighborhoods have access to this resource.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households with $30 per month toward high-speed home internet service. In addition, eligible households will receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from eligible providers.

Learn more at GetACP.org. and keep up with the Connect99 initiative at birminghamal.gov/connect99.

