LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Birmingham announces an internet subsidy program

CES 2013 should show us what the next generation of computers will look like. (Image courtesy...
CES 2013 should show us what the next generation of computers will look like. (Image courtesy of Digital Trends)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is helping inform residents about a federal subsidy for internet service by launching the Connect 99 campaign.

“Having the ability to connect to high-speed internet is now a basic need,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We are thrilled that our federal government is providing this service and want to do all we can to make sure eligible residents in all 99 neighborhoods have access to this resource.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households with $30 per month toward high-speed home internet service. In addition, eligible households will receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from eligible providers.

Learn more at GetACP.org. and keep up with the Connect99 initiative at birminghamal.gov/connect99.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohatchee jewelry store burglary
All suspects in custody following Ohatchee jewelry store burglaries
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

Latest News

Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon
What’s next for outgoing Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?
Source: WBRC video
Stuff the Bus with Gifts for Kids
Man stabbed to death inside William-Donaldson Correctional Facility