LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Christina Applegate says Hollywood star means more than you can imagine

Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses...
Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2022.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hollywood honored actress Christina Applegate with a star on the Walk of Fame Monday.

Two of her co-stars from the 90s sitcom “Married with Children” joined Applegate for the ceremony.

Katey Sagal and David Faustino participated in the star’s unveiling.

Applegate has been acting on stage, television and in film since she was young.

“I’ve had a really interesting life, but the life started as being a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater,” Applegate said at the ceremony. “This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”

She has received Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony nominations.

The 50-year-old actress recently opened up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, sharing that she has gained weight and now walks with a cane.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Ohatchee jewelry store burglary
One suspect captured in Ohatchee jewelry store burglary, search continues for additional suspects
Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

Latest News

FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the...
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
More COVID-19 booster shots could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations and millions...
COVID boosters could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations, study says