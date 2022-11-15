Birmingham Water Works working to pay back 47,000 residents who were overcharged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have been overcharged on your water bill, Birmingham Water Works is now trying to make it right.

BWW is issuing credits to all customers who were charged too much and it should be on your account by the end of this month.

Rick Jackson with Birmingham Water Works tells WBRC that they have roughly 47,000 customers who have been overcharged. But, not everyone is going to get a large credit back. He says about 41,000 customers are only going to get anywhere from one cent to $5 back. Jackson said the largest credit they are set to give is around $600 dollars.

Jackson said they have a formula in place and it is based off of the amount you were overcharged with the estimation and previous balances.

“These are the customers who were negatively impacted by the estimation,” Jackson said. “We are happy that not a lot of customers were negatively impacted by a great amount, but every cent counts and whatever monies is owed to our customers, we want to make sure they receive it.”

Jackson said they will have all the credits issued by the end of this month and it will appear on your billing statement unless you request a refund. He said then they will try to process refunds.

