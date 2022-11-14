What’s next for outgoing Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an all familiar question in Northport right now - what’s next for Mayor Bobby Herndon?

Herndon shocked the town and his own city council by resigning in the middle of a council meeting last week.

Mayor Herndon says he’s not looking back. He’s at peace and has already plotted out what his next move will be and it will not include running for office of any type again.

“When the time is up, I will everybody well,” said Mayor Herndon, who will turn 70 next May.

Bobby Herndon’s last day as Northport mayor is December 31.

“I mean, I will miss it. I’ll miss the people, but as it turns out, I’ll have a more powerful voice than not being mayor,” he said.

Once the new year begins, Herndon says he’ll focus on his land surveying business, one he’s had for 39 years.

The mayor suddenly resigned after the council declined Herndon’s request to rename 28th Street to Benevolent Way, a street that stretches around 300 feet and one that runs right in front of Herndon’s business. The council said city policy only allows the renaming of streets to honor an individual or a specific organization. Herndon’s argument was it met the criteria by honoring the donors who’ve contributed to Herndon’s natural disaster relief drives over the years.

“No, that’s not the only reason and not going to go into great detail, but that’s not the only reason, but that just put me over the top,” Herndon said.

Herndon says no one from the council has called to ask him to reconsider and says he’s OK with that.

Looking back, the mayor says his greatest accomplishment was pulling the city from the brink of financial ruins in 2008 during his first term, three weeks away from bankruptcy at the time, according to Mayor Herndon.

“Our council took steps to right the financial woes. Today, Northport is very financially secure,” said Herndon.

Three or four more city council meetings to attend, a few more civic obligations to tend to, and then Bobby Herndon says he’ll let it go, no regrets.

By the time December 31 rolls around, Mayor Herndon will have served 10 years and two months. City Council President Jeff Hogg will serve as interim mayor.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.