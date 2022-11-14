USFL Birmingham Stallions announce kickoff date for second season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the United States Football League (USFL):

Champion Stallions will kickoff their title defense on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit for $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.

Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz and star running back Bo Scarbrough will be in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 14, celebrating the team’s championship with members of the community. Both will meet with Stallions fans this evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company. The USFL Championship Trophy will also be on display.

“Bo and I are thrilled to be back in Birmingham today to celebrate our USFL Championship with our fans,” said Holtz. “We can’t thank our fans enough for the incredible support they gave us during our championship run throughout the USFL’s inaugural season. All of our players and coaches look forward to returning home to Birmingham next March for training camp and to start our title defense at Protective Stadium on Saturday, April 15.”

“The City of Birmingham is honored to have played home to the inaugural USFL season,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Our community embraced the Birmingham Stallions and rallied behind them as they won the USFL Championship. We look forward to again partnering with the other stakeholders to host the Stallions this spring as they defend their title.”

The USFL is the first major professional spring football league in nearly 40 years to complete a successful inaugural season and return for a second season. After all eight USFL teams competed in Birmingham during the 2022 season, the league announced in June that it will expand across additional markets in 2023. While the USFL will announce more details at a later date, city and league officials confirmed that Birmingham will host the New Orleans Breakers and new Head Coach John DeFilippo during the 2023 season.

“Jefferson County and the Jefferson County Commission congratulate the Birmingham Stallions on winning the inaugural USFL Championship,” said Jimmie Stephens, President, Jefferson County Commission. “We look forward to hosting the Stallions for Season two as they defend their championship this spring and reaffirm Jefferson County as the Football Capital of the South!”

“Thanks to the USFL, Birmingham was given an incredible opportunity to showcase the city on network television as one of the country’s finest cities and premier sports destinations. We are excited to continue highlighting the great city of Birmingham this spring,” said Alabama Senator Jabo Waggoner.

“The Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking forward to another fun and exciting USFL season this spring. The CVB will partner with the BJCC to bring the USFL back to Birmingham for Season two. The inaugural USFL season generated a significant economic impact for the city of Birmingham as players, coaches, and fans from all over the country were able to explore Birmingham and experience our southern hospitality through first-class hotels, restaurants, venues and more,” said John Oros, President and CEO, Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitor Bureau.

“The BJCC is proud to have hosted the USFL and Birmingham Stallions for their inaugural season in Protective Stadium’s opening year. We look forward to hosting another great season of USFL football,” said Tad Snider, Executive Director & CEO, Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority.

Holtz and Scarbrough are thanking Birmingham fans, local public leaders, businesses, and organizations for their support while emphasizing that USFL is here to stay.

“Last season, I learned that it’s great to play in Birmingham, but it’s an honor to play for Birmingham,” said Holtz. “Thanks to our fans, the USFL is now a proven, stable brand of professional football on the national stage. Being back in Birmingham today is another sign of the USFL’s long-term commitment to this region. The league has more exciting news coming soon.”

“It’s important that Birmingham fans know that the Stallions are here to stay and that we’re going to be here for Season 2 and beyond,” Holtz continued. “Together with our fans, we made history last season by going 11-1 and bringing home the first USFL championship trophy to the Magic City. Let’s make more history together and run it back in 2023. Giddy Up!”

