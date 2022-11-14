LawCall
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama.

The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.

This brand-new health center is 15,000 square feet and comes with 28 exam rooms. They offer family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics, neurology and geriatric care. Administrators said it’s coming into an area where there’s a growing need for these services.

“We are the largest multi-specialty practice in West Alabama. I think we serve West Alabama really well. But we’ve seen since COVID that people weren’t able to come to the doctor. The demand is really pinned up and people are needing to take care of their chronic health problems. So, we’re seeing that this year with the flu,” explained Dr. Richard Friend, Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama.

He adds, they’re now seeing more demand for face-to-face medical care. The new medical center offers that when it opens for the very first time Monday afternoon.

