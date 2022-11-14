LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat.

Resumes and letters of interest are being considered.

The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district.

If you are interested in applying, email your materials to nancy.kimsey@sccboe.org.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.
One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party
Daniel Scott Raines was arrested and charged with killing his roommate on Saturday.
Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

This week, Alabama set an execution date for a north Alabama man convicted of killing a...
Alabama death row inmate asks court to stop November execution
Williams Intermediate School
Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the...
Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the...
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron