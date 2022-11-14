St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat.

Resumes and letters of interest are being considered.

The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district.

If you are interested in applying, email your materials to nancy.kimsey@sccboe.org.

