Search underway for armed suspects in Ohatchee area

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies are searching for three armed suspects in the Greensport Rd. area of North Ohatchee.

According to police, three men have burglarized gun stores in the Southside area and are believed to be armed. Police pursued the suspects and they fled on foot into the woods.

Ohatchee High School and Ohatchee Elementary School have been placed on Secure Perimeter, according to Randy Reaves, Director of Safety for Calhoun County Schools. The school is not in the search area.

People are being asked to avoid the South Southside/North Ohatchee area, keep doors locked, and make sure vehicles are secured.

Call the Ohatchee Police Department if you see anyone suspicious in the area.

