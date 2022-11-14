LawCall
Schoolyard Roots awarded $10,000 grant

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Southeastern Grocers Inc. recently awarded 30 $10,000 grants to dozens of nonprofits for racial justice and social equity efforts as well as addressing disparities and food insecurity.

One of the recipients is The Tuscaloosa non-profit group Schoolyard Roots.

That non-profit emphasizes the importance of gardening education in 11 Tuscaloosa-area elementary schools. It got $10,000 from the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant.

School Yard Roots will use the money to buy materials for gardens and cooking lessons and help pay the salaries of garden educators who work directly with students.

“Nearly 20,000 students in the past decade have come through the program. And we’ve seen them go through kindergarten to the fifth grade. And now they’re starting to graduate from high school and stuff. Seeing just the healthful lives that they’ve gotten to lead. And we’ve got to look back and say our gardens were a part of that, “ explained Wells Addington, the Development Coordinator for Schoolyard Roots.

Schoolyard Roots works with students in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. It’s one of three non-profits in Alabama recognized for the work it’s doing to help address food insecurity at the local level.

