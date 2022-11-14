Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday.

According to police, the student was removed from class.

PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty.

Additional information will be provided as we learn more.

