Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

Williams Intermediate School
Williams Intermediate School
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday.

According to police, the student was removed from class.

PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty.

Additional information will be provided as we learn more.

