Leeds woman makes sure families have coats and boots for colder months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Having a warm coat or boots this winter may be more of a challenge for some families in 2022 as the U.S. faced tough economic times. That’s why a local woman said she was doing her part to help as many people as possible.

“We give away free clothes and free shoes,” said Shameka Hunter-Carpenter. “We have coats. We have scarves. We have boots. We have shoes. We have everything you could possibly think of.”

All of these items, some brand new, were given away for free Saturday in Leeds.

Shameka Hunter-Carpenter is the founder of the non-profit Krazy Just Caring Foundation. A cosmetologist , she enlists the help of her clients to gather donations.

“They have been overwhelming in giving.,” she smiled.

Alabama is the sixth-poorest state in the U.S., according to Alabama Possible. Black and Hispanic people experience higher rates of poverty in the state, and as of 2022, it’s estimated more than 220,000 Alabama children live in need.

Hunter said doing her part to ease the struggles so many faced, she hoped, makes a major difference.

“They just need a helping hand, and that’s what I’m here for,” Hunter-Carpenter said.

