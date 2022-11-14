First Alert for rain Monday night into Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It is a freezing cold start to the day. You may have to heat up the car and defrost the windshield this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 20s with a few spots in the lower 30s. The coldest temperatures are north of Birmingham where some spots have dropped into the mid 20s. When you factor in a northerly wind at 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the low to mid 20s. Temperatures are nearly 5-8 degrees cooler now compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with a few clouds moving in from the west. We have another system developing in Texas that will bring rain into our area tonight into tomorrow. We should stay dry during the daylight hours today. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky with cloud cover increasing this evening. Temperatures this afternoon may end up 7-10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds should come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. I think we’ll stay dry this evening before 8 PM, but I can’t rule out a few showers entering far west Alabama around 9 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 24 hours is the chance to see widespread rain across Central Alabama tonight into tomorrow morning. Rain chance is up to 80% with widespread showers likely after 9 PM tonight. Temperatures will remain above freezing, but it’ll be a cold rain. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s tonight. Rain will be likely tomorrow morning, so I would recommend allowing extra time to get to your destination tomorrow. The roads will be wet and slippery. Most of the rain is forecast to move east of I-65 by noon. I think by 3-4 PM tomorrow, all of Central Alabama will be drying out. With overcast conditions, temperatures won’t warm up a lot. Highs are forecast to only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. I think most of Central Alabama will end up seeing a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rainfall through Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s Forecast: We are expecting another weak cold front to move through Central Alabama by the middle part of the week. We will likely start Wednesday morning off dry with temperatures in the mid 30s. I think we will likely see a mostly to partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. With another cold front on the way, we are forecasting another drop in temperatures for the end of the week. No rain is expected for the second half of the work week.

Freezing Cold Temperatures: We will remain 10-20 degrees below average as we finish out the week. We will likely see freezing temperatures return Thursday morning and continue into the weekend. Overnight lows will likely drop into the 20s through Sunday morning. You’ll want to make sure you bring your pets inside and cover/protect your plants. High temperatures Thursday may end up in the mid to upper 40s with a sunny sky. High temperatures will remain well below average through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The weekend is shaping up to be dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Our average high/low for the middle of November is 65°F/43°F.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet as we enter the middle of November. The Atlantic Hurricane Season is nearing its end! It officially ends on November 30th. It’s been a very active second half of the season, but I don’t see any signs of tropical trouble this week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.