BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Creations Galore and Moore with a delicious recipe for a Caramel Apple Pie Danish topped with ice cream.

Ingredients:

1/2c Butter

1/2c Brown Sugar

3/4c Sugar

2tsp Cinnamon

1/4t Allspice blend

7 Fresh cut apples

1 tsp

5 tablespoons of cornstarch

1-2 tsp Vanilla extract

2 boxes Puff pastry

Egg Wash

Raw Sugar

Cream Cheese Glaze

Caramel Sauce

Instructions:

· Preheat oven to 325 degrees

· In a medium sauce pan or pot, melt butter and add sugar.

· Cook on medium heat until caramelized (be careful not to burn).

· Add seasonings and 4 Tbs of cornstarch

· Add apples

· Stir until any sugar bits are no longer visible.

· Strain apples and place in a separate bowl

· Add 1 Tbs cornstarch

· Reduce the sauce until it begins to thicken

· Add apples back into the sauce.

· Add Vanilla extract

· Remove from heat and allow temperature to come down while filling thickens.

Assembly:

· Lay out 1 puff pastry sheet

· Cut into 4 squares

· Take 2 squares and cut a circle in the center.

· Use egg wash around edges of the puff pastry square

· place the sheet with the circle on top

· Add apple filling in the center

· Use a fork to crimp the edges

· Egg wash the top of the puff pastry (not the apple filling).

· Sprinkle raw sugar

· Place in oven at 325 degrees and bake for 30 minutes until puff pastry is golden brown.

· Place more apple topping if you’d like.

· Top with a scoop of ice-cream and garnish with cream cheese and caramel.

