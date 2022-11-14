LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Caramel Apple Pie Danish

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Creations Galore and Moore with a delicious recipe for a Caramel Apple Pie Danish topped with ice cream.

Ingredients:

1/2c Butter

1/2c Brown Sugar

3/4c Sugar

2tsp Cinnamon

1/4t Allspice blend

7 Fresh cut apples

1 tsp

5 tablespoons of cornstarch

1-2 tsp Vanilla extract

2 boxes Puff pastry

Egg Wash

Raw Sugar

Cream Cheese Glaze

Caramel Sauce

Instructions:

· Preheat oven to 325 degrees

· In a medium sauce pan or pot, melt butter and add sugar.

· Cook on medium heat until caramelized (be careful not to burn).

· Add seasonings and 4 Tbs of cornstarch

· Add apples

· Stir until any sugar bits are no longer visible.

· Strain apples and place in a separate bowl

· Add 1 Tbs cornstarch

· Reduce the sauce until it begins to thicken

· Add apples back into the sauce.

· Add Vanilla extract

· Remove from heat and allow temperature to come down while filling thickens.

Assembly:

· Lay out 1 puff pastry sheet

· Cut into 4 squares

· Take 2 squares and cut a circle in the center.

· Use egg wash around edges of the puff pastry square

· place the sheet with the circle on top

· Add apple filling in the center

· Use a fork to crimp the edges

· Egg wash the top of the puff pastry (not the apple filling).

· Sprinkle raw sugar

· Place in oven at 325 degrees and bake for 30 minutes until puff pastry is golden brown.

· Place more apple topping if you’d like.

· Top with a scoop of ice-cream and garnish with cream cheese and caramel.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.
One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party
Daniel Scott Raines was arrested and charged with killing his roommate on Saturday.
Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

In-home pet euthanasia
In-home pet euthanasia
Apple Pie Danishes
Caramel Apple Pie Danish
Mike Behind the Mic: Anthony Smith and his gift of song
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Steve West
The Bitter Socialite: Bourbon Sweet Tea Turkey
The Bitter Socialite: Bourbon Sweet Tea Turkey