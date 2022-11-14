LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season

“I see a lot of ‘me’ and not enough ‘we’.”
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bo Scarbrough is a two-time college football national champion and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes.

So when he spoke Monday about some of the things he has seen lacking in this year’s 8-2 Alabama team, people listen.

“I see a lot of me and not enough we,” said Scarbrough. “When I was a part of the program and playing, we focused on the team and not individual play. Plus we had leadership that held each of us accountable. We understood our role and we knew what was important and we stayed focused. Not seeing that this year, in my opinion.”

The Crimson Tide was eliminated from the SEC West race despite a solid win on the road this past weekend in Oxford against Ole Miss.

Bama’s two losses this season were a one point loss to LSU in overtime and a game winning field goal at the end of regulation to Tennessee. Both losses were on the road.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.
One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party
Daniel Scott Raines was arrested and charged with killing his roommate on Saturday.
Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college...
Auburn secures win over Texas A&M 13-10
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) shoots an arrow of celebration against Ole...
Alabama completes comeback, beats Ole Miss 30-24
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams walks one of the three practice fields at the...
Auburn debuts new football practice facility
One of the country’s best goalkeepers aims to end her final season with some more hardware
Crone looks to help lead Alabama women’s soccer to a national title