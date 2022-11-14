Birmingham Water Works issuing credits to customers who were overcharged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works announced Monday that it will began issuing credits to customers who have been overcharged on their bills.

BWW says customers do not need to contact the utility to receive the credit, but that it will appear on either their November or December billing statements.

BWW says the overcharging is the result of using mass estimation to calculate bills.

Mass estimation of bills was a temporary need to cope with the system’s staffing shortages in meter reading and billing departments earlier this year. The BWW is now fully staffed in both areas, and nearly all BWW customers (99%) are now receiving timely bills. - according to a statement released by BWWB.

“We apologize again for any inconvenience experienced by any customer,” said Michael Johnson, Birmingham Water Works General Manager. “We are glad to bring the crediting process to fruition, which resolves the challenges we faced earlier this year,” he said.

The BWWB has faced significant scrutiny this year over irregular and inaccurate billing along with other problems. On Your Side Investigator Jonathan Hardison has been following the issues for months.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.