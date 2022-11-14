LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police investigate death at Carraway Blvd. and 2nd Ave N

Birmingham Police investigate death at Carraway Blvd. and 2nd Ave N
Birmingham Police investigate death at Carraway Blvd. and 2nd Ave N(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Carraway Blvd and 2nd Ave. N early Monday morning.

Officials say the victim is a middle aged black man.

No additional details have been provided. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.
One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party
Daniel Scott Raines was arrested and charged with killing his roommate on Saturday.
Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

New medical clinic at UA
New medical clinic at UA
Source: WBRC video
Leeds woman makes sure families have coats and boots for colder months
Train accident under investigation in Lipscomb
Train collides with truck in Lipscomb
With more people sick, you might find it hard to find the medicine you need.
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick