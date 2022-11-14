Anniston extends public warming station ahead of freezing temperatures

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is extending the dates of its public warming station ahead of freezing temperatures.

The public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church is open Monday, Nov. 14 and will be extended through Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 a.m.

This warming station has been made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, and His Hands and Feet Ministries.

For more information on the warming station, contact United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 211.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, contact Diane Smith’s with His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.

For information on volunteer opportunities with the warming station, email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org.


