One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party

Tarrant Police responded to a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Sunday afternoon.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tarrant Police are looking information regarding a shooting that took place at a birthday party Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a location on Pinson Street in Tarrant for a reported shooting just before 4:30 p.m. A female allegedly began discharging a firearm during a birthday event for a “juvenile” inside the location.

A 42-year-old male was transported for emergency medical care after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to call (205) 849-2811.

