FIRST ALERT: Clear, cold days ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freezing temperatures are forecast across Central Alabama this morning and again tonight through early Monday morning, but with persistent cloudy cover this morning temperatures did not fall quite so far as anticipated and the Freeze Warning was canceled.

Through the day a ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast bringing clear skies but dry, cold conditions with highs remaining below 50 degrees. Conditions will remain breezy but overnight lows will still be near freezing area wide.

An area of low pressure will develop along the Gulf Coast tomorrow and move east bringing widespread rain especially Tuesday morning early afternoon. However, by the time the moisture arrives temperatures should warm to well above freezing so precipitation is only expected in the form of a cold rain with no wintry precipitation.

The low will shift east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning ending rain chances followed by the return of colder air Wednesday afternoon. Another low may develop Thursday and Friday but this will produce only minimal moisture with no additional rain is likely.

