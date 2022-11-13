LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate

Daniel Scott Raines was arrested and charged with killing his roommate on Saturday.
Daniel Scott Raines was arrested and charged with killing his roommate on Saturday.(Tuscaloosa County's Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who admitted to killing his roommate on Saturday.

Daniel Scott Raines, 24, has been charged with murder and placed in jail without bond. He admitted to killing 61-year-old Barry Sartain.

Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a third-party report that a resident on Fork Lane in Cottondale had killed his roommate at approximately noon on Saturday. When deputies arrived, Raines told them that Sartain had left several days ago and not returned. After deputies were given consent to search, they located Sartain’s body in an outbuilding.

Raines later admitted that he had killed Surtain during an altercation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video

Latest News

A skater performs an invert at Skate Depot in Cullman on Saturday.
Cullman debuts new skate park in downtown
ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
Foley PD investigating apparent murder-suicide
Foley PD investigating apparent murder-suicide