Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who admitted to killing his roommate on Saturday.

Daniel Scott Raines, 24, has been charged with murder and placed in jail without bond. He admitted to killing 61-year-old Barry Sartain.

Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a third-party report that a resident on Fork Lane in Cottondale had killed his roommate at approximately noon on Saturday. When deputies arrived, Raines told them that Sartain had left several days ago and not returned. After deputies were given consent to search, they located Sartain’s body in an outbuilding.

Raines later admitted that he had killed Surtain during an altercation.

