LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn secures win over Texas A&M 13-10

Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college...
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers secured a win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night, ending a five-game losing streak.

With just 1:33 to go in the first quarter, Auburn wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson completed a 16-yard touchdown pass after four plays and 62 yards.

Auburn went to told Texas A&M at zero as the game headed into halftime.

Auburn extended their lead over Texas A&M in the second half. After four plays and nine yards, the Tigers scored a 34-yard field goal with just 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

With 10:48 left to play, the Aggies managed to get on the scoreboard with a 48-yard field goal after four plays and eight yards.

But Auburn wasn’t done. With 3:02 left in the game, a 26-yard field goal extended the Tigers’ lead.

Texas A&M scored a 17-yard TD with just 1:33 left to play but it wasn’t enough to hold off Auburn.

The Tigers went on to beat the Aggies 10-3. Auburn’s victory marked the first win under Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who was named the program’s interim head coach last week.

Auburn, 4-6, will host Western Kentucky next Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video

Latest News

Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) shoots an arrow of celebration against Ole...
Alabama completes comeback, beats Ole Miss 30-24
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams walks one of the three practice fields at the...
Auburn debuts new football practice facility
One of the country’s best goalkeepers aims to end her final season with some more hardware
Crone looks to help lead Alabama women’s soccer to a national title
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2)...
Auburn falls in overtime to Mississippi St. 39-33