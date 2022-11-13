Alabama completes comeback, beats Ole Miss 30-24

OXFORD, Miss. (WBRC) –After trailing 10-0 to start the game, Alabama turned Saturday’s game against Ole Miss into a shootout as the Tide left Oxford with a 30-24 win.

The Rebels received the ball first and came out firing, gaining 66 yards on 10 plays. However, Ole Miss failed to gain the necessary two yards on 4th down in Alabama territory.

After forcing the Crimson Tide to punt twice, including a three-and-out for the Tide’s offense, Ole Miss took over at their own 32-yard line. A 33-yard pass from Jaxson Dart to Malik Heath put the Rebels just outside the redzone. Ole Miss then rushed six times for 29 yards to get down to the one-yard-line.

Quinshon Jenkins took a direct snap and ran it in to put Ole Miss on the board, 7-0.

The Rebels took a 10-0 lead with a 22-yard field goal from Jonathan Cruz to start the second quarter.

Bryce Young’s offense came to life on the next drive as the ‘Bama quarterback completed four passes, including a 19-yard touchdown throw to Jermaine Burton to cut the lead down to 10-7.

Midway through the second quarter, Alabama had the ball on 1st-and-10 near midfield when Young completed a 10-yard pass to JoJo Earle. Earle fumbled the ball, however, giving Ole Miss the ball with great field position.

Dart completed a 19-yard pass to Heath to start the drive. Six plays later, Quinshon Judkins ran up the middle for a one-yard touchdown to go up 17-7.

To even up the turnover margin, The Rebels’ Zach Evans fumbled at the Ole Miss 23-yard-line, where Terrion Arnold recovered the ball for Alabama.

The Tide gained 20 yards on the ground before Young threw an 8-yard pass to Cameron Latu for an Alabama touchdown, making it a three-point game.

The second half started with three consecutive scoring drives, with Alabama striking first.

‘Bama took the ball first to start the half but failed to convert third down. Instead, the Tide settled for a game-tying 39-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

The Rebels didn’t stay behind for long as they marched down the field, helped by an Alabama facemask penalty, to the three-yard-line. Dart completed a 3-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo to retake the lead, 24-17.

Alabama answered in the form of a 14-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a short touchdown catch by Ja’Corey Brooks to once again tie the game, 24-24.

Ole Miss had the ball to start the fourth quarter, but was forced to punt, giving Alabama possession at the 49-yard-line. Jase McClellan ran the ball four consecutive times for 35 yards. Two incompletions by Young forced the Tide to settle for a 23-yard field goal. The score gave ‘Bama their first lead of the night.

Alabama pushed their lead to 30-24 with 2:24 left in the game when Reichard hit a 49-yard field goal.

Ole Miss took over with the chance to tie the game with a touchdown and take the lead with an extra-point. Judkins ran 35 yards down the right sideline to give the Rebels possession in Alabama territory. A 14-yard run two plays later gave put Ole Miss in the redzone. On 4th and 16, Dart’s pass for Mingo in the endzone feel incomplete in the endzone, giving Bama the much needed SEC win.

Alabama returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week to take on Austin Peay.

