LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Official: Plane diverted to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after incident

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a Frontier Airlines plane traveling from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after an incident on Friday evening.

According to an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport official, a person on the plane “threatened to stab passengers and crew members” around 9:09 p.m.

The person was detained by Atlanta police officers. Officials tell Atlanta News First they found a “box cutter”

Officials add that passengers deplaned and were screened. The plane was later searched before reboarding.

This incident remains under investigation.

There is no further information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

Latest News

Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
"The Bronze Scar," Veteran's life after war
"The Bronze Scar," Veteran's life after war
Reaction to 'failing schools' list
Reaction to 'failing schools' list