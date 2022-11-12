LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures dropping today, freezing air here by tonight

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 11/12/22
By Fred Hunter
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening through 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected across parts of Central Alabama. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

This morning fog may reduce visibilities to one mile or less at times early this morning. Freezing temperatures are forecast across Central Alabama Saturday and Sunday nights. A cold front still looks to enter the picture late this morning with some generally light rain along the front, but the big weather story of the weekend will be the dramatic drop in temperatures with windy northwesterly winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations late this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures will generally be falling or remaining near steady through the day.

Saturday weather, Out the door, 11/12/22
(WBRC)

Overnight lows will be at or below freezing for most areas with the coldest readings across the northern counties. Conditions will remain cool but dry through the weekend before a cold rain returns Monday night as an area of low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. Rainfall could total up to one inch across the area with higher amounts closer to the coast.

The low will lift into Georgia by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, as cooler conditions return and rain ends across the area. Wednesday will be cooler with highs around 55. Another disturbance could produce a few showers Wednesday night and Thursday, but not in areas where temperatures are below freezing, so no wintery precipitation is expected at the moment.

