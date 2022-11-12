LawCall
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East

Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fatal car accident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

BFRS says two cars were involved in the accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One of the cars caught on fire.

One person has died as a result of the accident and one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to BFRS.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

