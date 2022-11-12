Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fatal car accident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

BFRS says two cars were involved in the accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One of the cars caught on fire.

One person has died as a result of the accident and one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to BFRS.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.