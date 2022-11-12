Cullman debuts new skate park in downtown

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Cullman is now home to the area’s newest skate park.

Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism (SPRST) held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Skate Depot on Saturday.

“We’ve worked hard to generate excitement around the grand opening for our skater community as they now have a place to hone their skills,” said Nathan Anderson, Executive Director of CPRST. “We couldn’t be more excited to see this park be made available to the community.”

Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism debuted the city's new skate park on Saturday. (Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism)

Skate Park, located directly in front of the Police Department at 601 2nd Ave NE., features rails and wedges for street skaters, a drop-in bowl for ramp athletes and pavement for casual skaters. Additionally, the park has public restrooms, benches and landscaping to add to the park’s appeal.

“We had the goal of making the park usable and attractive to both spectators and skaters,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs, “Thanks to several community partners, we were able to accomplish this goal.”

The Rob Whitesell family donated $50,000 for the project, pending that a 100 percent match could be made. The Cullman Rotary Club donated $40,000 and the CPRST Foundation donated $30,000, totaling $120,000 in private donations.

Saturday’s grand opening featured music by Mykael V., an Atlanta-based DJ, and a demonstration from Jake Wooten, a pro-skater from Gallatin, TN.

“I am a huge fan of cities that value their community of skaters and what the activity can do to inspire young people,” Wooten said. “It’s truly an honor to be a part of this event.”

Professional skater Jake Wooten gives a demonstration at Cullman's new Skate Depot on Saturday. (Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism)

Skate Depot is free to the public and will be open from sunrise to 10 p.m. daily.

