ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18.

The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The on-ramps from University Boulevard and 3rd Alley will also be closed, as well as the northbound exit ramp at 3rd Alley.

ALDOT anticipates all lanes to be re-opened at approximately 6 a.m. each morning while work is being done.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes and to adjust arrival/departure times.

