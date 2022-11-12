LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday

Alabama Department of Transportation will close sections of U.S. Highway 31 beginning on...
Alabama Department of Transportation will close sections of U.S. Highway 31 beginning on November 13 until November 18.(ALDOT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18.

The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The on-ramps from University Boulevard and 3rd Alley will also be closed, as well as the northbound exit ramp at 3rd Alley.

ALDOT anticipates all lanes to be re-opened at approximately 6 a.m. each morning while work is being done.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes and to adjust arrival/departure times.

123 movies
embed google maps html

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
File Graphic
Murder/suicide investigation in Foley
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22
Deadly wreck Saturday morning, 11/12/22